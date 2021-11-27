Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Worthington Industries worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Worthington Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Worthington Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

