Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Down 91.9% in November

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IWSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,525. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Wright Investors’ Service has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc operates as a shell company. The firm continues to evaluate and explore available strategic options. It includes developing or acquiring a majority interest or at least a controlling interest in companies with principal business operations in an industry that the company believes will provide attractive opportunities for growth.

