WT Wealth Management Buys 173 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $665.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.45. The company has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

