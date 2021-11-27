WT Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.2% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $76.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44.

