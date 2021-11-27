WT Wealth Management Has $1.58 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

