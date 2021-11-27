WT Wealth Management Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $257,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 39.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $215,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 109,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.87 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

