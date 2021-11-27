WT Wealth Management Has $1.81 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $187.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.