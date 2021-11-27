WT Wealth Management Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 204.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,272 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.6% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WT Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $65.00.

