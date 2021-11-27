WT Wealth Management Raises Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Etsy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 47.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $291.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.47 and a 200 day moving average of $206.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.53 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total transaction of $14,847,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total transaction of $1,389,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

