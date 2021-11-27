WT Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after buying an additional 525,040 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $249.63 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of -290.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.68 and its 200 day moving average is $266.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

