Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Down 91.1% in November

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,863,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 148,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,637. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Get Xtreme Fighting Championships alerts:

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.