Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Down 91.1% in November

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,863,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DKMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 148,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,637. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
Featured Article: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.