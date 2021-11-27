YAM V3 Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00234541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00088691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012295 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,012,510 coins and its circulating supply is 12,787,808 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.