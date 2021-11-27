Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.72

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and traded as low as $25.37. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 327 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

