YF Link Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $291,849.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $34.33 million and $291,849.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $666.60 or 0.01216470 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00044614 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00234483 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00088533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

