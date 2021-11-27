Yield Guild Games Achieves Market Cap of $491.62 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $7.20 or 0.00013059 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $491.62 million and $91.43 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00103942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.31 or 0.07480040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,055.78 or 0.99900107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,309,471 coins.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading



