Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $326,366.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00064681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00104679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.38 or 0.07491563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,695.82 or 1.00102492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.