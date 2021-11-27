yieldwatch Hits One Day Volume of $123,455.00 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $123,455.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00063961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00077438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00104906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.35 or 0.07441434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,684.36 or 1.00048013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,939,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.