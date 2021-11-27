YooShi (YOOSHI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.77 Million

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a market capitalization of $650.09 million and $7.77 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00064050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00076836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00104261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.38 or 0.07405717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,820.42 or 1.00307863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

Buying and Selling YooShi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using US dollars.

