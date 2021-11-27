YOYOW Trading Down 44.3% This Week (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, YOYOW has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YOYOW coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. YOYOW has a market cap of $11.32 million and $798,159.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YOYOW Coin Profile

YOYOW is a coin. It was first traded on August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,054,732,886 coins and its circulating supply is 506,933,415 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

YOYOW Coin Trading

