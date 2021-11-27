YUMMY Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.51 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YUMMY has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $96,691.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00065103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00079259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00106221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.88 or 0.07470114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,906.27 or 0.99870585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,110,843,225 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

