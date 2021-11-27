YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $351,344.34 and approximately $29,213.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00064789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.31 or 0.07488838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,947.57 or 0.99942250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,518 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

