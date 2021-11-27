Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.62 Million

Brokerages expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report sales of $111.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $95.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $428.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $433.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $470.41 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $484.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

AMPH opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,813 shares of company stock worth $488,708. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

