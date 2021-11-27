Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce $6.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.18 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $26.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.23 billion to $27.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.22 billion to $29.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT opened at $143.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $80.71 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

