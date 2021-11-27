Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Earnings of $5.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the highest is $7.58. Avis Budget Group posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,747.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $19.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $23.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $26.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $288.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.42. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.