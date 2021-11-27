Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

