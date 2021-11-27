Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post $242.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.19 million and the lowest is $240.15 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $242.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $922.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $950.49 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $960.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

BLKB stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,743.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,004 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

