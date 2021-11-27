Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Clarus posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CLAR stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. Clarus has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $996.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

