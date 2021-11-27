Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 46,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,897. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.35.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

