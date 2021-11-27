Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce $200.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the highest is $203.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $647.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.40 million to $652.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $790.10 million, with estimates ranging from $749.70 million to $857.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

