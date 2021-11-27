Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to post $3.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the highest is $3.78 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $15.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 291.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.38. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.