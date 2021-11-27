Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.12. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in FMC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.