Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $170.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $128.51 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.