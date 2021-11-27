Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $4.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.02 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $21.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.41 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

