Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter worth $142,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLSN opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.