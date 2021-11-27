Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Portage Biotech.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03.

PRTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG opened at $15.61 on Friday. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portage Biotech (PRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.