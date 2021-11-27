Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVB. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVB opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

