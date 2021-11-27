Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce $2.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the lowest is $2.45. Saia reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.13.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Saia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000.

SAIA traded down $8.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.51. Saia has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $365.50.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

