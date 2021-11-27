Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.11 Million

Brokerages expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to report $167.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year sales of $681.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.37 million to $682.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $720.86 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of SkillSoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08. SkillSoft has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.88.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

