Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.84 Billion

Brokerages predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report sales of $150.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.10 billion and the lowest is $149.20 billion. Walmart posted sales of $152.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $571.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.09 billion to $577.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $589.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $581.07 billion to $598.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

WMT opened at $144.90 on Friday. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $404.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.38.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $308,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

