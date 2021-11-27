Zacks: Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.52 Million

Analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post $323.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.95 million. Alkermes posted sales of $280.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

