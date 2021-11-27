Zacks: Analysts Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $163.14. The company had a trading volume of 729,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day moving average is $148.54. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

