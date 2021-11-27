Zacks: Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.29 Million

Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report sales of $184.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $144.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $688.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $688.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $845.79 million, with estimates ranging from $834.03 million to $858.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $142.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -121.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.71. Avalara has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,557 shares of company stock worth $13,733,038. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

