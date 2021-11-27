Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce $170.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.13 million to $172.00 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $164.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $670.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.85 million to $672.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $676.49 million, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $678.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $82.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $395,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,809 shares of company stock worth $3,417,489 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

