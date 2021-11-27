Zacks: Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.85 on Friday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.86%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after acquiring an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 244.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 218,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.