Zacks: Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Brokerages predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $9.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burlington Stores.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period.
Shares of BURL stock opened at $283.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day moving average of $307.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $217.38 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.90.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
