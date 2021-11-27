Zacks: Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report sales of $157.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.10 million and the lowest is $157.06 million. Cars.com posted sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $622.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $654.18 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $662.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of CARS opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cars.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 7.5% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

