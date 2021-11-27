Zacks: Analysts Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Casa Systems reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

CASA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Casa Systems stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $415.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 65.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

