Zacks: Analysts Expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.39). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celcuity.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 126,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 54,277 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 36,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 75,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CELC opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. The company has a market cap of $227.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.49.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
