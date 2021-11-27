Zacks: Analysts Expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.39). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELC. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 126,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 54,277 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 36,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 75,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. The company has a market cap of $227.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.