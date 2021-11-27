Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.75. 2,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

