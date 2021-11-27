Zacks: Analysts Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 175,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.